180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 96,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 44,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $95,386.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,864.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,966 shares of company stock worth $136,635. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,379,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,978,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 379,200 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of 180 Degree Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

