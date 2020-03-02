183,600 Shares in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 183,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 324,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,325,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOBC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ AOBC opened at $9.96 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.36.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

