18,757 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,402,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,978,000 after purchasing an additional 216,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $115.63. 282,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,036,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.64. The company has a market cap of $356.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

