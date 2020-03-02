188,567 Shares in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

USHY opened at $40.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.