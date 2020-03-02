19,167 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.43 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

