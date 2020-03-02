193,400 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.14.

