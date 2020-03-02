$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.44 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Seaport Global Securities cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.