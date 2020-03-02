$2.50 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce earnings per share of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.70 and the lowest is $2.42. Celanese reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year earnings of $10.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.06 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,580. Celanese has a 12 month low of $88.07 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

