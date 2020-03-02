$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the highest is $2.68. L3Harris posted earnings of $2.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris will report full-year earnings of $11.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L3Harris.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

LHX traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.05. 2,246,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a one year low of $156.90 and a one year high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total transaction of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,344,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,024,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

