$2.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.15. Molina Healthcare posted earnings of $3.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.41 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $13.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.70.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total transaction of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.32. 848,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

