$2.98 EPS Expected for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report earnings per share of $2.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.95. FleetCor Technologies posted earnings of $2.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $15.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FleetCor Technologies.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.65.

Shares of FLT traded up $16.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $282.04. 1,424,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,448. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $224.75 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.06.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

