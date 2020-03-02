$2.98 EPS Expected for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.00. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.85 to $14.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.00.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,508,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.68. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $315.09 and a fifty-two week high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

