20,401 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Bought by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,782,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $94.16 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $94.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

