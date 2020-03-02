219,050 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Nationwide Asset Management LLC

Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 219,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,320,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 14.5% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.65. 7,880,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,424. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.57.

