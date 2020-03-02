22,364 Shares in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,416,625 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $57.71 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

