229,935 Shares in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Navistar International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $3,367,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,671,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 44,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAV shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Navistar International from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.02. 61,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,595. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.98. Navistar International Corp has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Navistar International Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

