24,915 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,915 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $86.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.04. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

