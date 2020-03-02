24,995 Shares in Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,995 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Independent Bank Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 272.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 312,164 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,616,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after buying an additional 80,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 151,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.36. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In other news, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.