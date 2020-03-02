2,524,007 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,524,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,656,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.46% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,612,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $96,830,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HSBC lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.