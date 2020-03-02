272,200 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 272,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,105,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.10% of CMS Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,721.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 89,431 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in CMS Energy by 289.9% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 108,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 80,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 888,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after purchasing an additional 445,713 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Shares of CMS traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.14. 3,074,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

