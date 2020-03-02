$280,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to announce sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $390,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $150,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on INFI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 137,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.75. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.