28,301 Shares in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Eidos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $678,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIDX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,415. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.78 and a current ratio of 18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of -0.41. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $66.56.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIDX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.13.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

