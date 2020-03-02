$293.65 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to announce sales of $293.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $303.60 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FBC stock opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.62%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,661 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 267,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 126,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 74,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 456,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 222,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

