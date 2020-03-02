$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will announce $3.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.61 million. XOMA reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $21.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $22.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.56 million, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $16.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of XOMA opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.13 million, a P/E ratio of -58.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 22,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

