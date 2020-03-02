$3.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to post earnings per share of $3.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.24 and the lowest is $3.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $18.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $23.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.13 to $25.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective (up from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total transaction of $306,379,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $16,965,610,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $931,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,820,000 after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG traded down $24.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $749.00. 498,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $604.64 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $877.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $829.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

