$3.99 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce sales of $3.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.98 million to $4.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $6.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $11.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.78 million, with estimates ranging from $9.56 million to $12.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novavax.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $379.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

