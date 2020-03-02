30,763 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. 3,870 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.