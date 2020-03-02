30,941 Shares in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,941 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.