$31.28 Million in Sales Expected for Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce sales of $31.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the highest is $32.30 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $30.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $128.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.30 million to $129.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $134.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,175,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 971,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 43,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.11. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

