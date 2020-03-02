$312.69 Million in Sales Expected for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $312.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.58 million and the lowest is $299.33 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $180.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPW. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.59.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.13 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after acquiring an additional 702,061 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 340,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 225,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

