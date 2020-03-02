31,449 Shares in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,449 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, reaching $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.69. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.65.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

