33,886 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,532,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

