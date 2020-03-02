34,380 Shares in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 90,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 112,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

