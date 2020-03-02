34,396 Shares in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Acquired by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Store Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Store Capital by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 169,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Store Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

