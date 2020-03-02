37,323 Shares in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77,946 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,001,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Shares of ERI opened at $50.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

