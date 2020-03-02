39,380 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $47.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Insiders have sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.