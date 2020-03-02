3DCoin (3DC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $824.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 720.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 584.1% against the dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $824.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

