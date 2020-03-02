3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $149.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

