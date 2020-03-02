$4.09 EPS Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.18. McKesson reported earnings of $3.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $14.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $14.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.64 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.59. The stock had a trading volume of 167,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,526. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.36. McKesson has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

