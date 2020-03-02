$4.12 Million in Sales Expected for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will post $4.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 million and the lowest is $3.83 million. Unum Therapeutics posted sales of $3.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.26 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMRX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMRX opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Therapeutics (UMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply