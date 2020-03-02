$4.12 Million in Sales Expected for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) will post $4.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.41 million and the lowest is $3.83 million. Unum Therapeutics posted sales of $3.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $10.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $11.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.26 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $25.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMRX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 2,626.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unum Therapeutics by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMRX opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.97. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

