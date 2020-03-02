$4.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings of $4.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.56. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $4.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $19.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.09 to $19.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.98 to $22.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.67 on Monday, reaching $378.39. 1,222,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

