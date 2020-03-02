$4.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $4.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.69 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $5.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $20.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.94 billion to $21.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $28.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $411,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,741 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,563 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $52.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.