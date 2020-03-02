40,456 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,621.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 927,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,789,000 after buying an additional 348,151 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,681,000 after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.26. 34,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,815. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average is $128.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.50 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 40.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

