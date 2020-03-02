40,847 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARNA. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. 2.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $64.48.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 33.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.19 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.