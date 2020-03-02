426,428 Shares in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 426,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000. Infinera comprises approximately 0.7% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Infinera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price target (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Infinera Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

