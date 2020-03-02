442,421 Shares in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 40.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the third quarter worth about $417,000.

Shares of FMO opened at $5.58 on Monday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.16%.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

