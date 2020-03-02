44,846 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Shares of MRK traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 17,976,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,635,727. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

