46,785 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,785 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

AMAT traded up $2.04 on Monday, reaching $60.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,792,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,911. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

