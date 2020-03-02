$47.81 Million in Sales Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to post $47.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.90 million. Lonestar Resources US posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $196.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $215.48 million, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $217.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lonestar Resources US.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LONE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lonestar Resources US stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Lonestar Resources US has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.