4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. FinnCap boosted their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

FOUR stock opened at GBX 2,750 ($36.17) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,316 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,104.15. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $772.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

